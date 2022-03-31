CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.