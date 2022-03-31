Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 178,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

CASS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,988. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $503.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 134,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 87,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

