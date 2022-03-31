Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Up 5.2%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $46.29. Approximately 3,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 217,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,805 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 189,918 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

