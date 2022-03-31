Catherine (Kate) Thompson Buys 20,000 Shares of Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP) Stock

Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP – Get Rating) insider Catherine (Kate) Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,900.00 ($13,458.65).
Catherine (Kate) Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 31st, Catherine (Kate) Thompson bought 12,750 shares of Step One Clothing stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,762.50 ($14,859.02).
Step One Clothing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Step One Clothing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Step One Clothing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.