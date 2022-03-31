Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Buys 1,124 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,916.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.68.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74.

On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.98 per share, with a total value of $427,129.32.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $16,344.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $496,064.87.

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $7,599.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $3,792,000.00.

INDT opened at $74.30 on Thursday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.82 million, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $79,334,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 90,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 70,616 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INDT shares. Aegis started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

