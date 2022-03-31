CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $214.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $201.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $178.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 12 month low of $161.34 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.20.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

