Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.99

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €5.99 ($6.58) and traded as high as €6.25 ($6.87). Ceconomy shares last traded at €6.25 ($6.87), with a volume of 10 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.41) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.40) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.40) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.98 and its 200-day moving average is €5.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 million and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.34.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

