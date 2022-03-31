Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 853 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 132,506 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 5,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $209.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

