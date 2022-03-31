Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $706,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,522,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 242,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15.

