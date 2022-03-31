Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $786,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after buying an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after buying an additional 869,961 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

