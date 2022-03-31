Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,405 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

BUD opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

