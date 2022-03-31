Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $473.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.72. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.74 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

