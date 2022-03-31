Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $191.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.97. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

