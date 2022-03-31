Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,507 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $119.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

