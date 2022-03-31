Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $48,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $31,939,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $53.97. 1,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 1.98.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.88) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

