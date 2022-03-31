Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $44.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Celcuity alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Celcuity by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celcuity by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Celcuity by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.54. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.06 and a quick ratio of 34.06.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Celcuity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.