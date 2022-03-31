Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 395,239 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 255,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

