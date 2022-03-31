CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 6,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,307,000 after acquiring an additional 176,376 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050,524 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,568,000 after acquiring an additional 984,447 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in CEMEX by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after buying an additional 13,121,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in CEMEX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after buying an additional 796,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,606. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

