Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CNTA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 118,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,863. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 2,731.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 76,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

