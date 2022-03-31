Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $33.62

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.62, but opened at $34.84. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 1,709 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.77.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,000 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

