Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.05). Charah Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charah Solutions.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRA shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 83.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter.

CHRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 23,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.