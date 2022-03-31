Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.05). Charah Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charah Solutions.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRA shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.
CHRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 23,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.63.
Charah Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.