Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

GTLS stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.98. 5,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

