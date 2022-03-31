Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.
GTLS stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.98. 5,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29.
Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.