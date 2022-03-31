Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

CHTR opened at $570.12 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $544.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

