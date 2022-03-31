Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will announce $532.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $528.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $535.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $507.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.92.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $140.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,080. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.