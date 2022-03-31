Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:CMPI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.73.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CMPI. BTIG Research cut their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
