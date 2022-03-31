Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CMPI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMPI. BTIG Research cut their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMPI Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.