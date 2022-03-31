Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.70

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.70 and last traded at $88.95, with a volume of 24729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($42.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

