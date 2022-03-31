Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Shares of CVX opened at $165.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $322.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

