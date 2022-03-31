Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.65. 140,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,905,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,139.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 113.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chewy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

