Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

CHS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 183,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,778 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 536,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

