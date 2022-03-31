China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNPPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Overseas Property from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Overseas Property from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

OTCMKTS CNPPF remained flat at $$1.34 during trading hours on Monday. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

