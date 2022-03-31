China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 497,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $$2.34 during midday trading on Thursday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

