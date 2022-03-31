Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.06. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $143.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.14. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $106.22 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

