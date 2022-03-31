Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

CNK opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 24.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 765,300 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Cinemark by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after buying an additional 2,324,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,031,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after buying an additional 709,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

