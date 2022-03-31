Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 860,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 615,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of CIFR remained flat at $$3.67 during midday trading on Thursday. 13,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,003. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,535,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,318,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,510,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,835,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,340,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

