CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,200 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 269,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CI&T alerts:

CINT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,145. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38. CI&T has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CINT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About CI&T (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.