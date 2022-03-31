CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,200 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 269,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CINT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,145. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38. CI&T has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.50.
About CI&T
CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.
