Citadel (CTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56,219.06

Citadel (CTL) traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. Citadel has a market cap of $56,219.06 and $11.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Citadel has traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 121.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars.

