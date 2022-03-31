Citigroup Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $18.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F remained flat at $$17.27 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,440,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.