Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTXR. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

CTXR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 13,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,180. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $264.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 225,614 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 646.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.