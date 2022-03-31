Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFG. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.16. 107,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

