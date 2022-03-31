Clarus Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM)

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

DCM stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.84. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of C$0.63 and a 1-year high of C$1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

DATA Communications Management Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides business communication solutions in North America. It provides a range of communication solutions, including multi media campaign management, location-specific marketing, 1:1 marketing, custom loyalty programs execution, and brand management, as well as commercial printing services.

