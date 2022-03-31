Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 45,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 888,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,551. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

