Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $24.79

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.79, but opened at $25.92. Clear Secure shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 5,791 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 88.22% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 64,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,827.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.