Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $123.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $139.11. 19,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,502. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.22 and a 200-day moving average of $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Clorox has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.66.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

