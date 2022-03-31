Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $491.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.04. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $281.01 and a 52 week high of $638.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.77.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.