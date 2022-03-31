Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $491.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.04. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $281.01 and a 52 week high of $638.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.77.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
