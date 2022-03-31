CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CWBR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 99,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,739. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CohBar by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CohBar by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CohBar by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CohBar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.38.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

