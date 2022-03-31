Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Down 34.2% in March

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:LDP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,314. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
