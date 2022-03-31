Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,108. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $29.46.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)
