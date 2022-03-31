Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 82,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

