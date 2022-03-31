Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $72.34 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,048,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

