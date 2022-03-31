Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $41.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $41.21 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

